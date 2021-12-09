136 suspects being investigated after multi-agency anti-crime operation

A total of 136 suspects are being investigated over offences ranging from drug possession to financial crime after a week-long operation, police said yesterday.

The 104 men and 32 women range in age from 15 to 77.

They are being investigated for crimes including vice, illegal gambling, assisting loan sharks, loan scams and being a member of a secret society.

The investigations followed a multi-agency operation that ended last Saturday and was led by Jurong Police Division with support from the Central Narcotics Bureau, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), and Singapore Customs.

The operation covered locations in Jurong West, Tuas, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Panjang and Bukit Batok.

Of the 136 suspects, 41 men and 10 women aged between 15 and 59 are being investigated for offences relating to vice, drugs, traffic violations and secret societies.

A group of 14 men and 10 women, aged between 18 and 60, are being investigated for e-commerce scams and commercial crime offences, and are believed to be involved in 102 such cases reported islandwide, involving a sum of more than $440,000.

Twenty-three men and nine women, aged between 19 and 67, are being investigated for allegedly assisting in loansharking activities and loan scams.

Another 25 men and three women, aged between 30 and 77, are being investigated for offences under the Betting Act and Common Gaming Houses Act.

In a joint operation by ICA and Singapore Customs, a 35-year-old man was also arrested for alleged offences under the Customs Act and Immigration Act. Betting and gambling-related paraphernalia, vaporiser pods, duty-unpaid cigarettes and at least $950 in cash were seized in the operation.

Of the suspects, 20 men and two women, aged between 31 and 67, will also be investigated for alleged non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

The commander of Jurong Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shee Tek Tze, said: "This joint operation led by Jurong Police Division is part of our ongoing efforts to keep our community safe. The police will take tough enforcement action against those involved in criminal activities. Those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law."