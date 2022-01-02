131 under investigation after raid on nightlife outlets

A total of 131 people are being investigated for various offences, including breaching of safe distancing measures, after a two-day operation targeting licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets.

The men and women, aged between 16 and 44, were caught during the multi-agency enforcement operation involving 29 such outlets, said the police on Friday.

The operation, conducted on Dec 24 and 25, was led by Tanglin Police Division and supported by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Tourism Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority.

One of the outlets found to have committed breaches under various laws was an unlicensed KTV concept outlet in Sophia Road with six private rooms.

Forty men and 12 women aged between 20 and 44 were found allegedly singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the unit.

The police said a 22-year-old man, believed to be the outlet's operator, was arrested under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act and that he will also be investigated under the Public Entertainments Act.

All 52 people found in the outlet are being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, the police said.

At another commercial unit in Sophia Road, 26 men and 29 women - aged between 16 and 37 - were found to be allegedly gathering. All 55 are being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, said the police.

Separately, 24 patrons at outlets in River Valley Road and Orchard Road "were purportedly found to be intermingling in the outlets, and are also being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures", the police said.

First-time offenders who contravene a control order under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Cheong Chee Ming, commander of Tanglin Police Division, said: "The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in criminal activities.

"Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly, in accordance with the law."