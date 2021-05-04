13 under probe for flouting Covid-19 rules after raid on office unit

Thirteen people, aged between 21 and 33, are being investigated for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing rules.

The police said in a statement yesterday that they conducted a raid last Saturday on an office unit in Ubi Road 2 and found the five men and eight women allegedly drinking alcohol and socialising.

The authorities found and seized karaoke equipment as a case exhibit.

The public entertainment and liquor are believed to have been provided at the venue without valid licences.

A 31-year-old man is believed to be the operator of the unit and will also be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015, said the police.

The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to $20,000.

For flouting safe distancing measures, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

The police advise the public to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously, and say they will continue to take tough enforcement action against illegal activities. "Those found engaging in illicit activities, or in breach of safe distancing measures, will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," they added.

Singapore has tightened rules on social interactions to tackle the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the community, with new rules limiting the number of people in malls, attractions and large standalone stores from May 1 to May 14.

Residents are urged to have no more than two social gatherings a day, following the rise in community cases in the wake of the first hospital cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

