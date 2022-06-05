13 new additions to to Class A drugs list

Thirteen new psychoactive substances (NPS) have been added to the Misuse of Drugs Act's list from June 1.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said last week that the abuse of NPS, also known as Mushroom and Spice, has been linked to physical and psychological reactions, including paranoia, seizures, hallucinations and death.

The substances will be listed as Class A drugs and it will be an offence to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume the 13 additional NPS.

Those convicted of trafficking such controlled drugs face a minimum of five years' imprisonment and can be given five strokes of the cane. They may also face enhanced penalties if they re-offend or sell to young or vulnerable people.

CNB will also be allowed to place abusers of these NPS under supervision, commit them to a drug rehabilitation centre for treatment, and charge them in court. It said: "CNB regularly reviews its strategies to improve the detection and regulation of NPS, including the regular listing of NPS that have emerged in the market."

According to the CNB website, NPS mimic the effects of other controlled drugs like cannabis and cocaine. They are produced by introducing slight modifications to the chemical structures of existing NPS and controlled drugs to create new variations that are not yet controlled.

NPS were the fourth most commonly abused drugs here last year.