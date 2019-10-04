13 months' jail for man who cheated 16 victims of almost $200,000 in timeshare recovery scams

SINGAPORE - A salesman was sentenced to 13 months' jail on Thursday (Oct 3) for cheating 16 victims of nearly $200,000 in timeshare recovery scams.

Mohammad Herianto Abdul Hamid, 35, pleaded guilty to nine counts of cheating offences, the police said in a statement on Friday.

A total of 19 other counts of cheating offences were taken into consideration.

The scams took place between 2012 and 2013 when Mohammad Herianto was working in the sales departments of Fine Harvest and Khoo and Krishnan Associates.

"Both companies purported to offer timeshare recovery services," the police said.

Mohammad Herianto made false representations to timeshare package owners to deceive them into thinking that the companies had been appointed by timeshare developers to terminate the membership schemes and that they had successfully helped other customers recover money.

The police said: "In fact, Mohammad Herianto knew that no money would be recovered for the customers.

The 16 timeshare package owners handed over nearly $200,000 in "termination and recovery fees" to both companies, the police said, adding: "They not only were unable to recover their timeshare membership investments, they also lost their recovery fees."

Mohammad Herianto's two accomplices have also been charged with cheating offences and their court cases are ongoing.

The Police advise members of the public to be vigilant when receiving unsolicited calls from companies or persons offering to help them recover money from their timeshare memberships.

They also advise that the public refrain from providing personal information or information on timeshare membership to the caller, and to conduct background checks on a company's record before engaging its services.