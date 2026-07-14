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13 months’ jail for man who caused 10-hour jam, $1.4m in damages to CTE tunnel with crane boom

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges for causing the heavy vehicle to collide with government properties and driving a vehicle taller than 4.5m without being escorted by either a police officer or an auxiliary police officer.

SINGAPORE - Unaware the crane boom on his lorry was raised, a man drove into a CTE tunnel, damaging the ceiling structures and causing more than $1.4 million in damages.

Lai Daohong’s act also caused the affected road to be closed for 10 hours so debris and loose cables could be removed, leading to a severe traffic congestion.

The accident happened on Nov 8, 2024, and the road had to be closed for an additional four nights so repairs could be carried out.

The 56-year-old was sentenced to 13 months’ jail and fined $1,000 on July 13.

He pleaded guilty to two charges for causing the heavy vehicle to collide with government properties and driving a vehicle taller than 4.5m without being escorted by either a police officer or an auxiliary police officer.

Upon his release from prison, he will also be disqualified from driving for 24 months.

The court heard that Lai drove the lorry to Nassim Hill at around 11.20am to unload the rear bin. However, he did not unload the rear bin as the location was too narrow.

When he drove off from Nassim Hill towards Kitchener Link, he had the raised crane boom attached to the rear of his lorry.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Valerie Lim said Lai forgot to check that the raised crane boom was properly retracted before moving off.

He then travelled along Nassim Road, Tanglin Road, Orchard Road, Bideford Road and lastly Cairnhill Road, before entering Cairnhill Road towards the CTE tunnel entrance.

At around 12.10pm, Lai approached a message sign board with two height restriction bars located just before the tunnel entrance.

The restriction bars were 4.54m above the ground. Lai saw the height limit sign, but continued driving straight ahead.

The raised crane boom struck one of the height restriction bars. Lai did not notice the impact and continued driving into the CTE tunnel entrance. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK

The raised crane boom struck one of the height restriction bars. Lai did not notice the impact and continued driving into the CTE tunnel entrance.

The raised crane boom collided with the top ceiling structure, and Lai felt its impact.

He stopped his vehicle, and lowered the crane boom before police arrived on the scene.

He had driven about 3.1km with the raised crane boom.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Valerie Lim said the collision dislodged light fittings, fire suppression pipes and ceiling equipment along the tunnel. The impact also pulled down cables, scattering debris across the road.

The prosecutor sought a sentence of 14 months’ jail, a fine of $1,000 and a driving disqualification of 24 months for Lai.

She noted that Lai had a checkered driving history, as he had prior convictions for a similar offence in 2017, where he was fined $3,500 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

He was also previously convicted of speeding and careless driving.

For driving a heavy motor vehicle that collided with any building or structure, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

For driving a heavy vehicle over 4.5m tall without police escort, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $2,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $5,000.