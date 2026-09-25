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13 months’ jail for driver who ran red light, collided with pregnant woman along Upper Changi Road

Court documents showed that as Chin Chee Kwong approached the signalised crossing, he did not slow down or stop his vehicle, despite the red traffic light.

SINGAPORE – A driver who ran a red light and collided with a pregnant woman was sentenced to 13 months’ jail on Sept 25.

Chin Chee Kwong will also be disqualified from driving for 10 years after his release from prison. The 62-year-old had pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

Chin was driving along Upper Changi Road East at around 2.25pm on July 31, 2025 when the accident happened.

Court documents showed that as he approached the signalised crossing, he did not slow down or stop his vehicle, despite the red traffic light.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman who was 15 weeks’ pregnant, was crossing the road at the time. She was in Chin’s field of vision.

Oblivious to the red light and the woman, Chin drove through the pedestrian crossing and collided with the woman.

The force of the collision caused the woman to be propelled forward and dragged along the road.

The woman suffered multiple injuries, including multiple rib fractures, a pelvic fracture and a knee laceration as a result of the accident, and had to undergo several surgeries.

She did not suffer any pregnancy-related complications but was hospitalised for 59 days.

Chin was arrested on the day of the accident.

Court documents stated the woman, who has difficulties squatting, has been attending physiotherapy sessions since her discharge from hospital.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamed Riasudeen had sought a sentence of between 16 and 20 months’ jail, and a 10-year driving disqualification for Chin.

He said Chin had several prior traffic violations between 1998 and 2008, including speeding and driving against the flow of traffic.

Acknowledging that the last offence was in 2008, the prosecutor said: “That said, the antecedents are not entirely without relevance.

“They demonstrate a pattern of traffic violations across a decade, including two prior speeding convictions and an offence of driving against the flow of traffic, which is a serious offence.”

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt can be jailed up to five years.