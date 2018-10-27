125 nabbed, 4,332 duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in 5-day multi-agency ops

SINGAPORE - The authorities arrested 125 people in five days in a multi-agency joint operation from Monday (Oct 22) to Friday.

Jurong Police Division, supported by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Customs, arrested 62 men and 63 women aged between 18 and 62 for various offences.

The authorities also found 4,332 packets of contraband cigarettes of various brands, worth $47,170 in evaded duty and goods and services tax.

The operation covered locations in western and northern Singapore, including Tuas, Jurong West, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Panjang, Bukit Batok and Woodlands, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

As part of the operations, officers arrested 47 women for suspected involvement in vice-related activities at residential units and employment-related offences at public entertainment outlets.

Another 14 men and three women were arrested for e-commerce scams and commercial crime-related offences, believed to involve more than $356,000 over 60 cases.

The authorities also nabbed 48 men and 13 women for offences including loan shark activities, immigration-related offences, outrage of modesty and robbery.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Devrajan Bala, Commander of Jurong Police Division, expressed his appreciation to all officers and agencies involved in the operation for their strong support and collaboration.

"While the police work closely with other Home Team and law enforcement agencies to deal with those who take part in illicit activities, we also urge the public to be vigilant and not fall prey to crime," he added.

Investigations against all suspects are ongoing.