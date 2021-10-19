12½ years' jail for man with erectile dysfunction who tried to rape maid

A 68-year-old man with erectile dysfunction who tried to rape a domestic worker less than a month after she started working for the family was sentenced to 12½ years' jail yesterday.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted rape and one charge of sexual assault by penetration committed in June and July 2019 against the Indonesian helper, then 25.

Another six charges, for various sexual offences, were taken into consideration. He cannot be caned as he is over the age of 50.

The High Court heard that the maid began working for the man, then 66, on May 9, 2019, helping with household chores and caring for his granddaughter.

As the man was unemployed while his wife worked six days a week, the maid was frequently left alone in the flat with him.

On the morning of June 7, 2019, after the maid showered, he retrieved a condom he had bought earlier and knocked on the door of her room.

On entering her room, he commented that she smelled nice and hugged her. She resisted his advances but he pinned her down onto her mattress.

The man tried to have sex with her, but was unable to do so. He then carried out other sexual acts on her.

She broke free and hid in the toilet until he left her room.

The maid decided to lock her door at night, but the man unlocked it with a spare key in the night during that month and again tried to rape her.

On June 29, she sought help from a fellow domestic worker, who gave her details for a contact at the Centre for Domestic Employees but advised her to get proof of the assaults.

The maid was initially hesitant to lodge a report, as the man's wife was kind to her. But on July 1, she was resting in her room when the man came in and held her down. She managed to film part of the incident with her mobile phone.

Later that afternoon, the man sexually violated her again.

On the same day, the maid decided to seek help from the centre. The police were called and the man was arrested.

A medical report stated he likely suffered from erectile dysfunction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang sought 15½ years' jail, arguing that the man had leveraged his position as the victim's employer. Defence counsel Sunil Sudheesan asked for a 10-year term, arguing that it was the first time that the man, who has had previous maids, had made such an "uncharacteristic mistake".

Selina Lum