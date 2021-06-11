12 people investigated for illegal gambling and flouting Covid-19 safe distancing rules

SINGAPORE - Twelve people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities and non-compliance with safe distancing measures after a police operation in Bukit Panjang.

Officers from Jurong Police Division conducted the operation at a residential unit in Gangsa Road on Thursday (June 10) at about 9pm, the police said on Friday.

They found seven men and five women, aged between 21 and 70, allegedly engaging in gambling-related activities there.

Of the 12, a 55-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were arrested for allegedly using the unit as a common gaming house.

Three other women and another man, aged between 48 and 70, are being investigated for gaming in a common gaming house.

Cash and gambling paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits, and police investigations are ongoing.

"The police take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved, in accordance with the law. Members of the public are advised not to engage in any form of illegal gambling and to comply with the prevailing safe distancing measures," the police said.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, anyone found using a place as a common gaming house can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000, and jailed for up to three years.

Anyone who games in a common gaming house can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of not complying with safe distancing measures can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.