12 foreign-registered vehicles caught for flouting safety, environmental rules

A dozen motorists were caught in a joint enforcement blitz targeting foreign-registered vehicles near Woodlands Checkpoint yesterday morning.

The blitz, which involved the National Environment Agency (NEA), Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Land Transport Authority (LTA), was carried out to remind motorists to adhere to environmental and safety regulations.

In a joint release, NEA, SPF and LTA said they will continue to conduct regular enforcement and ad hoc enforcement against errant motorists.

"Foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore must comply with stipulated safety and emission requirements, such as Singapore's exhaust and noise emission standards under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations," they said.

"The licence plates on these vehicles must also be properly displayed," they added.

Of the 12 caught yesterday, eight were for failing to comply with technical and regulatory requirements, such as having improper licence plates, three were for excessive noise emissions and one was for smoke emissions.

NEA has stepped up emissions testing of foreign-registered motorcycles at the checkpoints since April 1, when the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia were reopened.

During the blitz, a 23-year-old Malaysian who was stopped for the checks said he was shocked when told that his motorcycle was non-compliant.

The man, who works as a workshop mechanic in Singapore, said: "My bike is compliant in Malaysia, but (the Singapore authorities) just told me it's not up to the standards here."

Foreign-registered vehicles found to be non-compliant may be denied entry into Singapore at the checkpoints and face penalties issued by the authorities.

All 12 motorists caught yesterday were issued composition fines.

NEA said owners of smoky or noisy vehicles will be issued a tiered composition sum based on vehicle type and the number of past similar offences committed.

Those convicted of operating a vehicle that produces excessive noise emissions or emits smoke exceeding regulations may be fined up to $2,000 if it is their first offence, and up to $5,000 if it is a repeat offence.

Those convicted of failing to display proper licence plates may be jailed for up to three months and fined $1,000.