1,120 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized from lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A total of 1,120 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from a lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (July 12).

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said it found the cigarettes hidden among cooking oil tins in a Malaysia-registered lorry.

The unpaid duty and goods and services tax (GST) for the cigarettes amounted to $95,648 and $7,010.53 respectively.

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, having in possession or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

Those convicted can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, and jailed for up to six years.

Repeat offenders caught with more than 2kg of tobacco products will also face imprisonment.