11 women, including 88-year-old, investigated for illegal gambling

SINGAPORE - Eleven women, aged between 28 and 88, are under investigation for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling, said the police on Friday (Feb 5).

Among them is a 75-year-old woman who reportedly ran a common gaming house.

Officers from the Clementi Police Division conducted an operation at a residential unit along Teban Gardens Road where the women were allegedly gambling on Thursday, at around 4.30pm.

Cash and other gambling-related paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits, said the police.

The alleged operator will be investigated for managing a common gaming house. If convicted, she can be fined up to $50,000 and imprisoned for no more than three years.

The remaining 10 women are being investigated for illegally gambling in the residential unit.

Those found guilty of gaming in a common gaming house can be fined up to $5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months.

All of them will also be investigated for breaching safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Act may face a fine of up to $10,000, up to six months' jail or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000 and imprisoned for a maximum of a year.

"The police will continue to clamp down on criminal activities, including illegal gambling," the police added.

"Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law."