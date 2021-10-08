11 weeks' jail for man who reoffended when out on bail

A man who was jailed for public drunkenness in May reoffended soon after his release.

Yesterday, Ganesan Samythurai, 55, was sentenced to 11 weeks in jail after he pleaded guilty to the offence, as well as six other charges, including mischief, which he committed while out on bail.

The Singaporean was jailed for two weeks in May for public drunkenness. The court heard that "almost immediately" after his release, he was seen intoxicated at the void deck of a block of flats in Pending Road, near Bukit Panjang Road, at around 7pm on May 25.

He was rowdy and challenged a passer-by to a fight. He also kicked a dustbin there.

Ganesan's older sister spotted him at the void deck, ran home and called the police. Ganesan was outside her flat when officers arrived. They saw that he was not wearing a mask. Court documents do not state what happened next.

On June 25, he was out on bail when he used a brick to smash the windows of his sister's flat when no one was home. He then entered the unit and destroyed items including a television set, causing $6,000 in damages.

A neighbour alerted the police and officers soon arrived at the scene. Undeterred, Ganesan continued destroying items in the flat.

He was arrested and released on bail. On July 6, he went to Changi General Hospital to seek treatment for swelling on his left calf.

He insisted on smoking there and threw a tantrum when told that he could not do so. He then kicked a hospital bed and shouted vulgarities.

Witnessing the commotion, senior nurse Mohamed Azmi Missuan, 35, approached Ganesan but was met with verbal abuse and a racial insult. Mr Azmi then alerted the police.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Yong Ngee said: "They observed that the accused was hurling vulgarities at the hospital staff, specifically the nurses and auxiliary police officers. The accused's wound was dressed and bandaged."

Ganesan was advised to go home to rest, but he refused to leave the premises and was later arrested.