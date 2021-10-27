11 months' jail for man who stole flag from Saudi Arabia embassy, shoplifted and kicked his grandma

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man who stole a Saudi Arabian flag from a flagpole outside the country's embassy, shoplifted and kicked his grandmother, was jailed for 11 months for the offences.

Mohammad Halimun Mohammad Shaifful, 33, pleaded guilty to the offences in court on Wednesday (Oct 27).

The court heard that Halimun removed the flag from the flagpole outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in Penang Road on Aug 1 at about 12.30am.

The embassy called the police to report the flag missing two days later, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Seah Ee Wei.

Halimun's identity was established through closed-circuit television footage and he was arrested on Aug 5 at around 2am in Connaught Drive. The stolen flag was found in his bag.

Six hours before he stole the flag, Halimun took a bottle of soft drink that cost $2.50 from a chiller in FairPrice Xpress at Peace Centre and left without paying.

The supermarket staff, all women, were fearful of confronting Halimun, so their team leader called the police to report the theft.

About two months earlier, on June 16, Halimun was preparing food in the kitchen when his 81-year-old grandmother, who has dementia and needs a walking stick to move around, entered to use the toilet.

She was at the back of Halimun when he suddenly turned around, kicked her at her hip and slapped her face.

She shouted in pain as the family's domestic helper held onto her, helped her to the living room and called Halimun's father.

His father asked Halimun to leave the home and did not allow him to return. His sister made a police report later that day.

Halimun has a long list of prior convictions for offences that included theft and criminal intimidation.

Calling for a sentence of six to eight months' jail for the flag theft, DPP Seah said: "The accused stole an embassy flag, disrespecting the national symbol of Saudi Arabia and potentially jeopardising Singapore's diplomatic relations."

In view of his prior convictions, the DPP asked for three to five months' imprisonment for voluntarily causing hurt to his grandmother, a vulnerable person, and four to six months for shoplifting.

Halimun, who was unrepresented and appeared in court via video link, did not say anything in mitigation.

His sentence was backdated to Aug 5.