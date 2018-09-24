11 arrested in enforcement operation against vice and gambling activities

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested five men and six women after a two-day enforcement operation targeting vice and gambling activities.

In a statement on Monday (Sept 24), police said the operation was conducted by the Central Police Division and took place over the weekend.

Six women, aged between 20 and 31, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter. Police said they are believed to have advertised sexual services online and carried out the vice activities at hotels located along Jalan Sultan and Middle Road.

Meanwhile, four men, aged between 48 and 67, were arrested for public gaming at a coffeeshop along Kelantan Lane. Twenty-five stacks of poker cards and $324 in cash were seized from the men.

A 41-year-old man was also arrested for his suspected involvement in illegal 4D collection activities.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police said landlords and hotel owners are advised to ensure tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises.

Unlicensed brothel operators can be given a maximum fine of $10,000 and up to five years' jail.

Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can also be given similar penalties.

For the four men arrested at Kelantan Lane, they could be fined up to $5,000 and jailed up to six months if convicted of gaming in public.

Meanwhile, the man suspected to be involved in illegal 4D activities could be fined up to $200,000 and jailed up to five years if convicted under the Remote Gambling Act.