$10k fine over illegal supply of goods to North Korea

A Singapore-based company unlawfully supplied luxury items worth more than $6 million to North Korea, and its shipping manager failed to alert the authorities about these transactions.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Lim said that due to United Nations sanctions, it is illegal for a person in Singapore to supply, sell or transfer designated luxury items to anyone in North Korea. These include wines, cosmetics and perfumes.

Anyone who has information about such transactions must alert the authorities, said the DPP.

For failing to do so, Indonesian Sherly Muliawan, 41, who worked for general wholesale trade firm T Specialist International, was fined $10,000 yesterday.

She pleaded guilty to five charges under the UN Act involving luxury goods worth more than $1.4 million in total. Seventy-four other similar charges linked to the remaining amount were considered during sentencing.

The DPP said Singaporean Ng Kheng Wah, 56, was a director and sole decision-maker for the firm. It directly supplied the luxury items to the Korean Bugsae Shop in North Korea from November 2010 to January 2017.

The shop is owned by North Korean Li Ik, whose son, Li Hyon, had studied in Singapore before helping his father with the business here. DPP Lim said the items were sent to North Korea via trans-shipment through Dalian in China.

Ng had deliberately concealed the fact that they were destined for North Korea by failing to declare the final port of delivery to Singapore Customs.

DPP Lim added that Li Ik, and later Li Hyon, would arrange for payment to be made to T Specialist through front companies in China and Hong Kong.

The court heard that Sherly took instructions from Ng. Her job scope included sourcing the luxury items and ensuring that the Korean Bugsae Shop made payments.

In July 2017, she became aware of negative news on North Korea and its nuclear activities. She also came across a news article stating that Ng, through his firm, had exported sanctioned luxury goods there.

She failed to alert the authorities about the transactions even after reading the report, said the DPP.

Ng was sentenced to 34 months' jail in November last year after pleading guilty to 10 counts each of cheating and illegally supplying luxury items to North Korea.

T Specialist was fined $880,000.

