108 nabbed in 4-day anti-drug blitz

A total of 108 suspected drug offenders were arrested in a four-day islandwide blitz by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), which ended yesterday morning.

Drugs worth about $156,700 were also seized.

The authorities seized 2,163g of heroin, 44g of Ice, 13g of cannabis, 19 Erimin-5 tablets, 10 Ecstasy tablets and 468g of new psychoactive substances in the operation, CNB said in a statement yesterday.

During the operation on Wednesday, CNB officers arrested a 63-year-old man and seized drugs worth about $154,000.

Officers recovered 876g of heroin, 29g of Ice and cash amounting to more than $87,000 from a unit in Teck Whye Lane.

They also found, on a grass patch, a package containing 1,277g of heroin which had been thrown out of the window by the suspect before his arrest.

The latest operation, which was supported by the police, took place in Bedok, Boon Lay, Bukit Merah, Jurong, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Whampoa, Woodlands and Yishun.

CNB said investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.

Ng Huiwen