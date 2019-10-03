106 women and a man arrested in month-long police anti-vice operation

SINGAPORE - In a month-long operation, the police arrested 106 women and a man, aged between 19 and 55, for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

Police said in a statement on Thursday (Oct 3) that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven land divisions carried out enforcement operations at several locations, including condominiums, hotels and residential units, from Aug 27 to Sept 27.

These locations were Sims Avenue, Kim Keat Road, Middle Road and Moulmein Road; and in Jurong, Hougang, Geylang, Admiralty, Tiong Bahru, Choa Chu Kang and Eastwood areas.

Police warned against the misuse of Housing Board flats for vice activities.

"Flat owners play an important role in preventing vice in the heartland, and are reminded to conduct regular checks on their tenants to prevent vice activities from proliferating in residential estates," the police said, without giving details of how many flats were found to have housed vice activities in the operation or how many of those arrested are foreigners.

Anyone who knowingly solicits or receives a reward for providing a service, and in doing so aids the prostitution of another a woman or girl, can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Flat owners who knowingly rent their places out for vice-related activities can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $3,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be sentenced to jail for up to five years, fined up to $5,000 or both.