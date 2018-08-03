$100,000 worth of Ice seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - About $100,000 worth of Ice (methamphetamine) was seized by the authorities on Thursday evening (Aug 2).

In a joint statement on Friday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said that the drugs were found by ICA officers in a Malaysia-registered car during checks at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Seven bundles of suspected controlled drugs packed in clear ziplock bags were discovered stashed behind and in the car's gear console.

The bundles were later found to contain about 1kg of Ice, enough to feed the addiction of about 570 abusers for a week.

The driver, a 45-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested and the case was handed to the CNB.

Under the Misuse of Drug Act, those convicted of trafficking in more than 250g of methamphetamine can be sentenced to death.

In the statement, the authorities said that Singapore's borders are the first line of defence in safeguarding the nation's security.

"The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," it said.