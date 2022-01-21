100 suspects arrested, more than 5kg of heroin seized in 5-day anti-drug operation

SINGAPORE - More than 100 suspected drug offenders were nabbed and over 5kg of heroin were seized in an islandwide operation.

The drugs, totalling more than 8kg and which also include methadone, Ecstasy, cannabis and Ice, have a street value of more than $835,000, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Jan 21).

The five-day operation, from Monday to Friday, covered areas such as Jurong West, Pasir Ris and Woodlands.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

"The total amount of drugs seized in the operation is sufficient to feed 2,690 heroin abusers, 1,000 Ice abusers and 190 cannabis abusers for a week," said CNB.

Those arrested include two men, aged 61 and 35, on Wednesday in Circuit Road and Telok Blangah Rise respectively.

The older man, who is stateless, was arrested first for suspected drug offences that morning, with 54g of heroin and 8g of cannabis recovered from him.

The 35-year-old was nabbed in a follow-up operation and 870g of heroin, 292g of Ice, 28 nitrazepam tablets and various drug paraphernalia were recovered from him.

Separately, a suspected drug store in Kaki Bukit Avenue 1 was raided on Wednesday.

There, CNB found more than 4.6kg of heroin, 1.4kg of Ice, 1.2g of cannabis, more than 3,000 Ecstasy tablets, 620 Erimin-5 tablets and three bottles of methadone were recovered from one of the rooms in the building.

Various drug paraphernalia and cash totalling $5,857 were also seized at the store.

The raid followed the arrest of two Singaporean men, aged 23 and 29, and a 20-year-old Singaporean woman in the same area.

The younger man and the woman led CNB officers to the store, added the bureau.

In another follow-up operation that same evening, a separate party of CNB officers raided a residential unit in Marine Terrace and arrested a 60-year-old Singaporean man.

The officers had to forcibly enter the unit as the man refused to open the door, it added.

Two packets containing about 1g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan, the deputy director of operations at CNB, said of the islandwide operation: "CNB officers will continue to keep a close watch on the ground for drug activities and continue with our robust enforcement to deter drug traffickers and take them off our streets.

"Our laws are tough and well known. Anyone who chooses to harm others by selling and trafficking drugs know the serious consequences that their actions will bring."