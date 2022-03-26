100 arrested, $382k worth of drugs seized in islandwide CNB raid

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 100 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide bust over 10 days until Wednesday, seizing drugs with a street value of about $382,000.

The operation covered areas such as Choa Chu Kang, MacPherson, Sengkang and Tampines, and the youngest offender arrested was a 16-year-old Singaporean male.

In one of the operations on March 16, CNB officers had to use force to enter a 57-year-old Singaporean man's flat in Boon Lay Place when he refused to comply with their orders.

The CNB said that before the man's arrest, substances believed to be controlled drugs were suspected to have been thrown out of the window.

The officers seized four packets containing Ice and various drug paraphernalia from the flat. They later also recovered a small packet stained by Ice and drug paraphernalia.

That same evening, police arrested a 22-year-old Singaporean man in a flat in the Jalan Damai area in Bedok for suspected drug-related offences, and the CNB was alerted.

A total of 37g of Ice, 3,026g of cannabis and 122 Erimin-5 tablets were found in the flat. Various drug paraphernalia, seven knives, a chopper, an airsoft gun and cash amounting to $5,580 were also seized.

The next day, the man was escorted to his residence near Bedok North Road and more drug paraphernalia and another airsoft gun were found.

On Monday, a 43-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Bukit Batok East Avenue 6, and 23g of Ice and 220g of Ecstasy tablets were recovered from him.

He was later escorted to his flat in the same area where the police found more drugs, weighing scales and packaging materials. A 40-year-old woman was arrested at the lift landing of the block.

CNB officers also found drugs and various drug paraphernalia in the man's vehicle.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.