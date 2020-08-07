10 weeks' jail, $4,000 fine and $262,000 penalties for woman who evaded GST and taxes

SINGAPORE - A woman has been sentenced to 10 weeks' jail and a $4,000 fine for evading income tax and goods and services tax (GST).

She also has to pay penalties totalling $262,075.36.

Lin Shaohua, a 50-year-old permanent resident, was the precedent partner of two furniture businesses, Furniture Collection Centre and Yang Hua Furniture Trading.

Lin failed to register for GST when Furniture Collection Centre's taxable supplies exceeded $1 million by the quarter ending June 2010, which had resulted in $246,490 of GST undercharged.

She had also wilfully and intentionally under-reported her share of partnership profits amounting to $444,870 in her income tax returns for the year of assessment 2016.

For the income tax evasion, Lin was sentenced to 10 weeks' jail and a penalty of $237,426.39 - three times the amount of income tax she evaded.

In addition, Lin received a penalty of $24,648.97 and a fine of $4,000 for failing to register Furniture Collection Centre for GST.

Two other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing. One involved Lin under-reporting income tax returns for the year of assessment 2015, while the other involved failure to register Yang Hua Furniture Trading for GST in 2012.

Lin's lawyer said that she will be appealing against her jail sentence.