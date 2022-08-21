10 victims lose $17,000 after re-emergence of Carousell phishing scam

At least 10 victims have lost $17,000 since last month to a phishing scam variant that has re-emerged on Carousell.

Scammers would approach users on the e-marketplace platform, purportedly to buy a listed item.

They would ask for the victim's contact details, claiming that payment would be made via well-known logistics companies such as FedEx and SingPost.

They would then send a phishing link to the victims, instructing them to click on it and furnish details to get their payment.

However, these links directed victims to fraudulent websites, which looked like legitimate portals, tricking them into providing banking details such as their one-time passwords.

Victims realised they were cheated only after discovering unauthorised transactions on their bank accounts.

Last Friday, the police warned people to be wary.

They are advised to always verify the profiles of others they deal with online, and to never click on unknown links or give out their personal banking details to anyone.

Those who have fallen victim should alert their banks and the police immediately.

Anyone with information relating to such crimes should call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit a report online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

They can call 999 if they require urgent police assistance.

They can also visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688 for more information.