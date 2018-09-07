10 men nabbed for suspected involvement in illegal marine gas oil deal

SINGAPORE - The Police Coast Guard arrested 10 men for their suspected involvement in an illegal marine gas oil deal, during a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The arrests of the men, aged between 27 and 51, took place on Thursday (Sept 6) and Friday.

On Thursday, the Police Coast Guard arrested two men from a Singapore registered passenger launch boat for dishonestly receiving stolen marine gas oil.

Another three men from two other Singapore registered vessels, and five men from a foreign tugboat were arrested the next day for their involvement in illegal marine gas oil transactions.

The foreign registered tugboat, along with cash amounting to $300, were seized for investigations.

The 10 men will be charged in court with criminal breach of trust as servant and dishonestly receiving stolen property.

Commander of the Police Coast Guard, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Cheang Keng Keong commended his officers for their excellent team work which resulted in the swift arrest.

He added that the Police Coast Guard will spare no effort and will continue to take action against such offenders.