10 commended for reporting Beach Rd attack, fending off assailant

Nine men who flung objects at a man allegedly hacking his estranged wife with a chopper in Beach Road were yesterday commended by the police for helping the bloodied woman fend off her attacker.

"I heard her shout, 'Save me, save me. My hand is gone!,'" said one of the men, Mr Wei Chen Xiang, 32. He picked up a chair and threw it at the attacker as the victim screamed for her life outside the restaurant where he works last Thursday.

Mr Wei, a kitchen staff member at Zhong Hua Steamboat, told The Straits Times yesterday that the victim, Ms Han Hongli, 41, was cradling her injured arm, her face battered.

She was a familiar face to him as she worked at Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat restaurant, just across Zhong Hua.

The attacker ran off when things were thrown at him. Mr Wei and eight other men, who were kitchen staff at nearby restaurants and contractors working nearby, then banded together to shield Ms Han before the police arrived at the scene around 5.30pm .

Police officers managed to subdue the attacker with a Taser.

One woman, Madam To Lee Kwee, was also commended yesterday for calling the police. She was among several people who alerted the police to the incident.

Mr Wei said in Mandarin: "I was scared when I saw the injury... We just could not let the man get close to her again."

The nine men and Madam To were presented with the Public Spiritedness Award at the Central Police Division yesterday.

Cheng Guoyuan, 46, a Chinese national, was charged with the attempted murder of Ms Han last Saturday. It is understood that both of them are still being treated in hospital. Commander of the Central Police Division Jeremy Ang, who presented the awards, said the recipients - aged 30 to 58 - acted selflessly to help the woman.

The police said Samurai BBQ's owner, Mr Leonard Shi, 41, and employee, Mr Jackie Tee, 30, first heard a call for help at a back alley in Liang Seah Street. They attempted to disorientate the slasher by shouting at him and throwing items at him.

Men from other restaurants - Mr Lim Chee Kong, Mr Lei Hai Qiu, Mr Lim Chee Wei, Mr Lin Yong Ping and Mr Wei - joined in and threw plastic chairs, bins and signposts to distract the assailant.

Two contractors, Mr Pan Xiao Shuo and Mr Zhang Dai, rushed to their lorry and grabbed a ladder to toss at the man, the police added.

Assistant Commissioner Ang said: "Even though they were fully aware that the man was armed, their extraordinary bravery and quick thinking in stepping forward deserve our recognition and commendation. Their actions... helped to mitigate further harm caused towards the woman."

Scenes of Thursday's incident and the courageous acts of the award recipients were filmed on video and the clips went viral online.

Mr Lei, 47, also a kitchen employee at Zhong Hua, said he threw bins and pans at the assailant and shouted at him aggressively to scare him off.

When Cheng was out of sight, Mr Lei, a permanent resident here, said he called the police.

Mr Pan, 36, a technician who was servicing an air-conditioning unit nearby, said he and his colleague, Mr Zhang, rushed to their lorry to grab heavy items, including a ladder, to throw at the assailant.

Mr Pan said: "I've never seen anything like it. I was scared but it had to be done."