10 arrested over illegal transaction of marine gas oil

Ten men aged between 22 and 48 were arrested yesterday for their alleged involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil, said the police.

In a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) yesterday, officers from the Police Coast Guard (PCG) arrested six crew members of a Singapore-registered tugboat and four crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat in the sea off the Southern Tuas Basin.

Preliminary investigations revealed the crew of the Singapore-registered tugboat may have stolen the marine gas oil from their company and were in the process of selling it to the crew on the foreign-registered tugboat, said police. The tugboat and cash amounting to $8,000 were seized.

The six crew members of the Singapore-registered boat will be charged in court today with criminal breach of trust as a servant.

If found guilty, they could be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

The four crew members of the other tugboat will be charged in court today over dishonestly receiving stolen property. If convicted, they could be jailed for up to five years, fined or both.

The police said the PCG and MPA take a serious view of illegal transactions of marine gas oil in Singapore waters.