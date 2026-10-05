1 dead, another injured in Telok Blangah; man arrested: Police

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The police said they received calls for assistance near Block 61 Telok Blangah Heights at about 6pm.

SINGAPORE – A 32-year-old man will be charged on Oct 7 with killing a 73-year-old man following an incident in Telok Blangah Heights on Oct 5.

The police said in a statement that they received calls for assistance near Block 61 Telok Blangah Heights at about 6pm.

When they arrived, a 73-year-old man was found lying motionless at the scene, while a 53-year-old man was found injured at the ground floor of the block.

Both men were taken to Singapore General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The police said the 32-year-old man later called the police to surrender, and was arrested.

The police said the man is believed to have acted alone, and there is no evidence to suggest it was a religiously motivated attack or an act of terror.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 10.50pm, the police had cordoned off the coffee shop at Block 61, the void deck at Block 57, and an area at the open-air carpark between the two blocks.

About a dozen police officers were stationed in the area, with bloodstains visible along the road and at the void deck.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers collecting evidence under Block 57 Telok Blangah Heights. ST PHOTO: DAVID SUN

Evidence markers were placed at the open-air carpark.

There was a trail of blood along the void deck of Block 57 leading to the lift landing.

A police officer and a cordon seen at a coffee shop in Telok Blangah Heights after a fatal incident on Oct 5. ST PHOTO: DAVID SUN

Ravinder, 27, a store assistant at the coffee shop, said he saw a man covered in blood running towards the coffee shop at about 6pm.

The man, who seemed to be out of breath, was pointing to indicate that someone was following him.

Ravinder said he could not see anyone behind the man. A passer-by called the police and SCDF.

A worker from a nearby shop who did not want to be identified said he saw an injured man run into the clinic next to the coffee shop.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.