A Court of Three Judges has suspended senior lawyer Lee Suet Fern for 15 months after she was found guilty of "misconduct unbefitting an advocate and solicitor" in her handling of the last will of her late father-in-law Lee Kuan Yew. It said she did not consider Mr Lee's interest in acting at the behest of her husband.
Misconduct
Court suspends Lee Suet Fern
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 21, 2020, with the headline 'Court suspends Lee Suet Fern'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: