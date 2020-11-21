Misconduct

Court suspends Lee Suet Fern

Senior lawyer Lee Suet Fern did not consider Mr Lee's interest in acting at the behest of her husband.
Senior lawyer Lee Suet Fern did not consider Mr Lee's interest in acting at the behest of her husband.PHOTO: BUSINESS TIMES
  • Published
    1 hour ago

A Court of Three Judges has suspended senior lawyer Lee Suet Fern for 15 months after she was found guilty of "misconduct unbefitting an advocate and solicitor" in her handling of the last will of her late father-in-law Lee Kuan Yew. It said she did not consider Mr Lee's interest in acting at the behest of her husband.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 21, 2020, with the headline 'Court suspends Lee Suet Fern'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 