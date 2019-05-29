Court clears doctor who was suspended for giving inadequate medical leave

A doctor who was suspended for six months by a disciplinary tribunal for not giving a worker enough time to recover after fracturing a finger has been cleared by the Court of Three Judges.

Both the doctor and the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) had appealed against the suspension, with the SMC wanting it to be increased to two years.

The complaint against orthopaedic surgeon Looi Kok Poh was made by the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics, which alleged that he had colluded with the patient's employer. The Ministry of Manpower does not require reports of work accidents that require fewer than three days of medical leave.

On Aug 7, 2011, the tip of the middle right finger of Mr Vadamodulu Tata Rao, a shipyard welder from India in his early 30s, was crushed when a steel plate fell on his right hand. He was taken to West Point Hospital, where Dr Looi performed the first of a two-stage operation in which the injured finger was attached to the skin flap at the base of the thumb. This would allow blood vessels from the palm of the hand to sustain the tissue of the finger as it healed.

The worker was warded for one night, and Dr Looi left instructions for a day's medical leave and a week of light duties on discharge. He was to review the patient the next day.

The next morning, the safety officer from the company, Tellus Oceanic Pro, visited Mr Rao and asked for him to be discharged. The resident medical officer discharged him with two days of medical leave - for Aug 7 and 8 - with no light duties.

The disciplinary tribunal said Dr Looi, as the primary doctor, was responsible for post-operative management. But even if his instructions had been followed, the tribunal said it was not the practice to order light duties on the second post-operative day.

But the Court of Three Judges said Dr Looi should not be held accountable for what the discharging doctor did, but for what he himself had prescribed. On that, the court said giving light duties was a medically appropriate course of action.

It found that Dr Looi knew the company had systems in place that allowed workers to perform simple duties such as tasks in the office or guardhouse that would not jeopardise the injury. Thus, he was not "seriously negligent", nor did he disregard the patient's interest.

The court judgment, delivered by Justice Judith Prakash, also pointed out that whether light duties are medically appropriate is distinct from whether the patient "actually and eventually performed such activities".

The court, in a concluding note, said that given the way the charges were framed, it was not clear if the main charge was that the doctor had not checked if light duties were available, or that the medical leave given was not enough.

It said: "Charges that are brought against a doctor must alert the doctor to the main thrust of the allegations against him."

It also said that while this case took it as the doctor's duty to ascertain that light duties were available, "that need not invariably be the way cases are pursued in the future". It added: "It is difficult to see how a doctor's failure to ascertain the availability of light duties would result in the giving of such light duties being considered 'inadequate medical leave'."

The SMC's appeal to have the sentence increased was dismissed because the court found that the doctor was not guilty.