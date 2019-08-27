Court allows confiscation of $260k derived from man's gambling offences

The authorities have obtained an order from the High Court to confiscate about $260,000 derived from the gambling-related offences of a 62-year-old man, who helped an illegal bookmaker to accept online soccer bets.

In a statement yesterday, the police said Lien Sheong Chye assisted the illegal bookmaker, Terence Voo, to obtain an online account with the website www.greysnow. com. This allowed him to receive soccer bets illegally.

Under the arrangement, Voo would recruit punters to place soccer bets through the account. Voo also agreed to share the winnings or losses from the bets with Lien.

Financial investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department showed that between January 2012 and July 2014, Lien accumulated an unexplained wealth of $258,666.14.

These ill-gotten gains were derived from his dealings with Voo.

The entire sum was seized by the police at the start of investigations.

Lien, who was investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Commercial Affairs Department, was jailed for three months on Feb 16, 2017, for helping Voo.

Last Friday, the prosecution obtained a confiscation order from the High Court for Lien's $260,000 that were derived from his gambling-related offences.

The police said they will not hesitate to take action to deny criminals of their ill-gotten gains. They added that tough enforcement action will be taken against anyone who is involved in illegal betting activities, regardless of his role.