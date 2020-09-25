Couples look to scale up weddings as rules ease

Couples are looking to expand their wedding plans after the Government said on Wednesday that more people can attend wedding ceremonies and receptions.

The previous limit was 50 but this will double to 100 from Oct 3.

Wedding venue operators and wedding planners have since been getting more queries. But some operators are still figuring out how to stagger crowds across different zones and timings, while ensuring that safe management measures are adhered to.

Still, some couples are sticking to their original plans of having just 50 people at their weddings, citing reasons such as uncertainty on whether the venues can accommodate more people.