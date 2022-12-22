Couple ready to host family gatherings after flat’s revamp by halfway house residents

SINGAPORE - Madam Anthony Josephine, 71, had always wanted to host a family gathering for her 11 brothers and sisters during festive celebrations, but was unable to because of the clutter at her flat in Yishun.

This Christmas, she believes the wish could come true, after a thorough makeover of the home by residents from Jamiyah Halfway House, a rehabilitation centre for former drug offenders.

“My house was very dark, and because I previously moved from a five-room flat, my furniture was all big and I can’t move around much,” she said of the two-room flat she lives in with her husband Robert Patrick Larence, 74.

Six volunteers from the halfway house worked on the flat from Dec 14-21 - they got rid of old and bulky furniture, gave it a spring-cleaning, mended broken lighting and window fixtures, installed electrical fittings and applied a fresh coat of paint in the living room and bedroom.

“It’s so spacious now, and the set-up is also brand new,” said Mr Larence, referring to the new two-seater sofa, dining table and ceiling fan that were on the couple’s wishlist for the refurbishment.

Madam Josephine said the volunteers were very helpful and gave the couple ideas on ways to decorate the house. They had recommended the colour of the curtains and helped to arrange the dining chairs so the couple have more space to move around the house.

“In my whole life, I think this is the first Christmas where I have been so joyful,” she said.

Mr Ali (not his real name), 57, one of the volunteers, said he was delighted to be able to contribute to the initiative.

“This has enabled me to be closer to the community, and if there’s any more chances, I would like to volunteer again,” said the reformed addict, who is undergoing a one-year programme at the halfway house.

The revamp was part of the halfway house’s Project Happiness, a community outreach programme to help low-income families or individuals spruce up their homes ahead of the festive occasions of Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Deepavali and Christmas.

The couple’s flat is the 14th home that has been given a makeover since the project started in 2019. The cost of the revamp of about $2,000 was sponsored by subcontractors, and logistics and cleaning services firms working with the halfway house.