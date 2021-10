After their school canteen stall was closed during the circuit breaker last year, Mr Asanul Fariq Sani and his wife Norhasyimah Awaludin decided to spend their time hand-delivering groceries to a few homes when they heard about some families that were struggling to put food on the table.

During one of their visits, Madam Norhasyimah opened a cupboard to put away the groceries they had brought, only to see just one pack of instant noodles on the shelf.