Couple hit by Covid-19 in Jakarta evacuated in air ambulance

Mr Abdul Rashid Sahari and his wife Safiah Rawi Abed had planned to fly home to Singapore this month from Jakarta, where Mr Rashid works, to celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary with their daughters and grandchildren.

Never did they expect to make the journey back separately - and by air ambulance.

The couple contracted Covid-19, with Mr Rashid, 64, becoming severely ill. Both were evacuated to Singapore on Dec 7 and Dec 8 for urgent medical treatment.

While Madam Safiah, 56, has recovered, Mr Rashid is still in intensive care at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that while the couple were treated in Singapore, they are not counted in the official Covid-19 numbers as they had tested positive overseas. This is in line with World Health Organisation guidelines that countries should count only cases in their jurisdictions so as to avoid double counting, said MOH.

Mr Rashid's symptoms began with a fever and cough. His condition deteriorated quickly, to the point where Indonesian doctors recommended intubation to help him breathe.

The couple's son-in-law Haikel Fahim, 34, told ST: "Despite him feeling really sick, he was not admitted to hospital when he went to the clinic in Jakarta on Dec 1."

Mr Rashid, who has a history of high blood pressure, has been working in Indonesia for more than 20 years. Currently, he is a quality control officer at a power plant in Jakarta.

Madam Safiah, a permanent resident originally from Indonesia, lives in Singapore. She and her family visited her husband in February, and she decided to stay on with him in Jakarta.

Mr Rashid was eventually admitted to a private hospital in Jakarta on Dec 3, a week after he tested positive for the virus on Nov 27.



Mr Abdul Rashid Sahari in a video call with his granddaughter (above) when he was in Jakarta and his condition was less severe, and in the intensive care unit at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases here. PHOTO: COURTESY OF FAMILY OF MR ABDUL RASHID SAHARI



"It was really stressful the first day my father-in-law was warded, because we couldn't get through to the hospital... or speak to the doctor in charge," said Mr Haikel, who works in public relations. "We were also worried about my mother-in-law, who was Covid-19 positive and alone at home."

As Mr Rashid's condition worsened, the family had to make the snap decision to bring him home.

"We made an urgent appeal on social media, asking if anyone knew how we could get him back, because a commercial flight couldn't take him... by that point, he was already on oxygen," Mr Haikel said.

The family eventually found Hope Ambulance, which was able to transport the couple using a private jet retrofitted with the appropriate medical equipment.

Mr Rashid was flown back on Dec 7, the day he was meant to fly back for his anniversary. Madam Safiah returned the next day, also in an air ambulance.

The family estimate that the cost of the evacuation and subsequent treatment would come to $85,000, with the air ambulance flights alone costing $67,000.

On a blog put up by Mr Haikel detailing the couple's experiences, the family made an appeal for funds to help cover the costs of the medical evacuation and what they have been told will be a long process of rehabilitation for Mr Rashid. He will need a lot of physiotherapy, said Mr Haikel.

Since the blog went up on Dec 13, the family has raised more than $88,000. They said any excess monies will be donated to charity.