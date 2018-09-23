Counting down to Hindu Festival of Lights - with lights

Little India was a blaze of brilliant lights last night, with the colours of the rainbow on dazzling display as the countdown to Deepavali begins.

The Hindu Festival of Lights falls on Nov 6, but the festive lights in Tekka, as the area is also known, will remain switched on until Nov 25.

This year, the Deepavali light-up features two birds flanking the Happy Deepavali greeting in English and Tamil.

The birds are Indian celestial swans known as "annapatchi". President Halimah Yacob attended the event, where Mr Rajakumar Chandra, chairman of the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association, spoke about the significance of Deepavali in a speech to mark the light-up.