Counting down to a new year

Dec 31: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve, celebrated by people around the world on the last day of the year, is marked by two main events in Singapore - the countdown and fireworks.

During the event, the Marina Bay area features a variety of light shows and projection displays on skyline icons such as The Fullerton Hotel.

Carnival events and artistic performances on the floating platform add to the festive mood, and participants gather at the water's edge to count down the seconds to the new year.

The fireworks display provides the biggest bang to the occasion, with shutterbugs staking out prime spots hours before the event.

Parties last into the early hours of the new year, both in nightspots and homes.