Festivals in 2021 Celebrating our diversity

Counting down to a new year

Fireworks in the Marina Bay area are a highlight of New Year's Eve celebrations in Singapore. A variety of light shows and projection displays on skyline icons such as The Fullerton Hotel also draw revellers. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Dec 31: New Year's Eve 

New Year's Eve, celebrated by people around the world on the last day of the year, is marked by two main events in Singapore - the countdown and fireworks.

During the event, the Marina Bay area features a variety of light shows and projection displays on skyline icons such as The Fullerton Hotel.

Carnival events and artistic performances on the floating platform add to the festive mood, and participants gather at the water's edge to count down the seconds to the new year.

The fireworks display provides the biggest bang to the occasion, with shutterbugs staking out prime spots hours before the event.

Parties last into the early hours of the new year, both in nightspots and homes.

