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Count down to 2027 at 6 heartland sites, The Kallang and more

Members of the public should look out for advisories on crowd conditions and recommended routes on Dec 31.

SINGAPORE – Those looking to usher in the new year with a bang can do so at a host of celebrations across the island that will feature family-friendly activities, live performances and fireworks.

These festivities on Dec 31 will take place at six heartland sites and at The Kallang as part of the ONE Countdown 2027 event, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) announced on Nov 19.

Other celebrations will take place at Marina Bay, Sentosa and Clarke Quay, as well as recreation centres and dormitories for migrant workers.

Public transport services will be extended on Dec 31, with details to be announced by public transport operators in December, said MCCY.

Members of the public should also look out for advisories on crowd conditions and recommended routes via Crowd@MarinaBay and Crowd@TheKallang before attending the events.

Here is where you can welcome 2027.

In the heartlands

Residents in Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands can look forward to spending New Year’s Eve close to home.

The celebrations in these areas, organised by the People’s Association, will feature live performances, family-friendly activities and fireworks displays. More details will be unveiled by the PA in December.

The Kallang

Formerly known as the Singapore Sports Hub, The Kallang’s multi-stage programme of live performances and community activities will also come with Singapore’s longest countdown fireworks display spanning 35 minutes across four parts.

The fireworks and accompanying immersive and light and sound display will begin at 9pm before culminating in a grand finale at midnight.

K-pop group Highlight and a slew of homegrown acts including Estelle Fly and DJ Inquisitive will entertain the crowd at The Kallang Countdown 2027 concert.

The public can also enjoy a host of other ticketed and free activities across the precinct.

Marina Bay

The Marina Bay precinct’s line-up of countdown activities include Asian pop culture festival PACX NIGHTS 2026 at the Bayfront Event Space, facade projection shows on The Fullerton Hotel, and live outdoor performances in Come Together @ Esplanade.

Patrons will also get to enjoy a four-part fireworks display from 10.30pm. Those who cannot be there in person can also be part of the festivities through a live-stream on YouTube.

Sentosa

Siloso Beach is set to be the stage for Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2027 show with star-studded performances.

Various activities for families and countdown parties will be held across Sentosa, ending with a double fireworks display lighting up Siloso Beach and Palawan Beach simultaneously.

Clark Quay

Those looking to welcome the new year in the area can do so at the Cosmic Bloom Countdown in CQ @ Clark Quay, which has free admission.

The cosmic-themed celebration will feature live music, DJ performances, interactive installations and immersive projection mapping shows.

A celebratory confetti burst and LED balloon blast will signal the beginning of 2027.

Migrant worker recreation centres and dormitories

Seven migrant worker recreation centres – in Kaki Bukit, Kranji, Penjuru, Terusan, Tuas South, Soon Lee and Woodlands – and 15 dormitories will hold countdown celebrations with live performances, carnival games and lucky draws.

More details on the various countdown events across Singapore will be unveiled soon.