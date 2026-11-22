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Counsellors call on adults to be alert to signs of abuse amid rise in such cases

As children may not be able to grasp when the touch is inappropriate, the responsibility falls on adults to spot the signs and intervene, said counsellors.

SINGAPORE – Over a three-month period, a six-year-old pupil was touched inappropriately by a male teacher in pre-school, but the child was too afraid and confused to report it.

Taking advantage of the child’s introverted nature, the man, who also exposed himself to the child, swore the victim to secrecy.

The child’s parents often travelled for work and realised something was wrong only when the victim appeared distressed and was reluctant to attend school.

Annabelle Chow, a principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology who counselled the family, said: “The child said ‘I didn’t think it was a good enough reason to tell my parents immediately because I didn’t think my life was on the line.’”

Ng Sook Wai, the lead counsellor at Fei Yue Child Protection Specialist Centre, said that children may not be able to recognise when the touch is inappropriate, making it hard for them to know when to report an incident.

Counsellors said it is then up to adults to spot the signs and intervene. In a school, with dozens of children, that may prove challenging.

The issue has come under the spotlight amid figures showing a rise in child abuse cases in 2025.

Figures from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) showed that there were 1,917 Tier 2 child abuse cases in 2025, or an incidence rate of 2.3 cases per 1,000 children.

Children aged seven to 12 years old formed the largest group of cases.

Tier 2 cases involve children facing high levels of safety and risk concerns, such as sexual abuse or serious physical injury.

The MSF figures showed that physical abuse was the most common type of abuse experienced in 2025.

The number of new Tier 1 abuse cases of low or moderate safety and risk concerns rose to 4,686 in 2025, up from 4,527 in 2024 and 3,918 in 2023.

One of the most heinous cases involved a man who admitted to sexually assaulting 11 boys between 2013 and 2020, mostly at an after-school care centre and at his home.

The 30-year-old teaching assistant, who was dubbed a “dangerous paedophile”, was sentenced in 2022 to 42 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane for grooming and sexual abuse.

Parents trusted him, and allowed the man to take the boys out for after-school activities.

In 2015, the mother of one victim confronted the man over text messages he had sent her son, including one that read: “I love you, baby.”

The man accused her of neglecting her son and went on to commit further sexual assaults on the victim.

The man was only caught when on April 22, 2020, the South Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team alerted the Singapore police that an e-mail account linked to him had received at least 17 e-mails containing links to download child pornography.

Advocacy group the Association of Women for Action and Research had previously cited a 2009 survey of 804 Canadian adults who had been abused as children, which found that while one in five reported the abuse within a month, three in five delayed disclosure for five years or longer, and the remaining one-fifth never disclosed the abuse.

Chow said that the parents in the six-year-old’s case decided against making a police report out of concern for the child’s welfare, and the school took disciplinary action against the teacher.

Although young children might feel discomfort, they may not be able to recognise the adult’s intentions or tactics, such as sneaky behaviour, isolating the child, or instilling fear, said Geraldine Tan, the director and principal psychologist of The Therapy Room.

And without an explicit reason or evidence, the child may be hesitant to speak up about it and choose to stay silent, she added.

Ng said: “Children may not realise that someone they love, depend on or are told to trust could hurt them.

“Adults also have power and authority over children, making it difficult for children to question or resist them.”

Ng added that young children depend on adults for love, care and protection. As a result, they naturally trust adults, especially those familiar to them.

But Chow said there were ways that other adults and organisations could spot when a child might be in trouble.

For example, grooming can involve building the confidence of the adults around a child, not just the child themselves. While being well-liked is not a warning sign, it can sometimes make people less likely to question behaviour they would otherwise find concerning, she said.

Some patterns are when a staff member favours a child, gives them gifts or texts the child on personal platforms instead of through the organisation’s official channels.

Chow said: “Even without a formal complaint or evidence of a criminal offence, such patterns should not be overlooked.

“Trust should never replace vigilance, and a person’s good reputation should never be a reason to dismiss genuine concerns about a child’s safety.”

Set boundaries

Senior lawyer Kevin Liew from Gloria James-Civetta and Co said that some individuals may not have entered the role intending to offend.

Instead, the inappropriate conduct may develop gradually over time, as ordinary interactions with a student become more personal and begin to move outside the formal setting into informal and private channels, such as social media or private messaging, he added.

Beyond pre-employment screening, Liew said there should be a focus on maintaining appropriate boundaries and ongoing safeguards.

For example, private messaging through personal social media accounts should be prohibited.

Liew said any one-on-one communication outside normal hours should be limited to what is reasonably necessary for the school, lesson or activity.

In addition, schools could also seek regular feedback from students, who should be given clear examples of conduct that may be inappropriate or worth flagging.

Rachel Choo, assistant director at Fei Yue, suggested a “rule of three”, where at least two adults or a group of children are present behind closed doors or in isolated areas.

Choo said that organisations should pay close attention to boundary-crossing behaviours rather than focusing only on conduct that clearly violates policies or laws.

She said that in many cases, concerning patterns emerge long before a formal complaint is made.

“A strong safeguarding culture encourages staff to respectfully raise concerns, even when there is uncertainty.

“Waiting for a formal complaint before acting can mean missing opportunities for early intervention and prevention,” she added.