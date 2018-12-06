Council just like family to outgoing chief exec

For Mr Abdul Razak Hassan Maricar, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has been his "family" since he joined the council in 2007 as secretary.

He is set to step down as Muis chief executive, and his deputy, Mr Esa Han Hsien Masood, 39, will take over from him on Jan 1.

In an interview on Tuesday, Mr Abdul Razak, 64, said: "In Muis, we work as a family. We always share this vision that we have, and I have got a very good team that's been put in place in Muis. As a statutory board, we want to bring out the best, not just in terms of talent but also in terms of the passion to serve the community. I think that is important."

Mr Abdul Razak became Muis chief executive in August 2013. He is retiring after 43 years in the public service, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said on Monday, announcing the leadership transition in Muis, which looks after the administration and interests of the Muslim community here.

Mr Abdul Razak began his public service in social work before moving on to Muslim community matters, holding appointments in the Syariah Court and the Community Relations Unit for the former Ministry of Community Development and Sports.

When asked if he had any advice for Mr Esa, Mr Abdul Razak said it was important to address problems head on and constantly be prepared for unforeseen circumstances.

He also praised Mr Esa's creativity but also underscored the need for the new chief executive to keep a close eye on programmes that are already in place.

"There are always challenges on the horizon in which you have to be wary of, in which you have to be nimble and to address head on before they become an issue," said Mr Abdul Razak.

Hariz Baharudin