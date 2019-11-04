Cottage Delight All Butter Lemon Curd products recalled after incorrect egg and milk labelling

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall for Cottage Delight All Butter Lemon Curd products after an alert that the products display inaccurate egg and milk allergen labels.

The alert came from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, and informed that the affected products contain egg and milk but some labels are missing some of the allergen information due to a printing error.

Cottage Delight All Butter Lemon Curd products originate from the United Kingdom and are imported into Singapore only by The Cheese Shop, which was directed by SFA to recall the products.

The recall has been completed.

SFA advised consumers who are allergic to eggs or milk or both, and have purchased the implicated products, not to consume them.

It also added that consumers may contact the company, The Cheese Shop, on 9152-3601 for inquiries or to exchange the product.