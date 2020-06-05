Setting up safe management measures will pay off for firms, speed up reopening of Singapore economy: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - Implementing safe management measures at the workplace will incur some added cost and inconvenience for businesses, but it will pay off in the long run and speed up the reopening of the rest of the economy, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Friday (June 5).

Allowing employees who can do so to continue working from home will minimise their risk of exposure to the coronavirus and thus provide more stability for employers, Mr Chan told reporters after a tour of food firm Prima Limited's flour-milling factory.

He acknowledged that some companies have given feedback that complying with the rules has increased operating costs, such as in cleaning expenses and costs associated with remote working needs.

"There will be some measures that require a bit of money, but take it as a long-term investment whereby it's going to strengthen the competitive position of the respective companies and ensure business continuity," he said.

Minimising business disruption and ensuring higher safety standards will reap rewards for companies in the long run, Mr Chan stressed.

"When they can provide the continuity of services to their overseas markets, especially in times like this where many supply chains are disrupted, it becomes a cost advantage," said Mr Chan.

Having stricter hygiene measures in place also provides consumers with greater assurance of product quality, allowing firms to command a premium, he added.

Over the long term, companies with more progressive practices such as the flexibility to work from home will be better able to attract and retain talent, he said.

Thus, businesses should put the necessary measures in place in their own interest, and not out of fear of being penalised, he said.

"It is not about meeting somebody else's rules and regulations... It is about the company wanting to take the responsibility to make sure that their workers are safe and their business is not disrupted."

Food manufacturer Prima, for example, recalled only five employees from its research and development unit after the circuit breaker ended as they required access to equipment. About 15 per cent of staff continue to work from home, while the bulk of its 305 employees work in production on-site with split teams and other safe management measures in place.

All workplaces allowed to operate are required to put safe management measures in place to prevent the transmission of the virus, including staggered shifts and break times and using the SafeEntry app for contact tracing.

Three businesses were ordered to shut earlier this week after inspections found that they had failed to meet these requirements, such as by instructing employees to return to the office instead of allowing them to work from home.

WORKING FROM HOME KEY TO EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

The more people the companies have working from home, the greater the scope is for the Government to allow businesses that remain shut to reopen, Mr Chan said.

Most workplaces in Singapore were shut during a two-month circuit breaker that began in April to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Singapore entered the first of a three-stage reopening of its economy on Tuesday (June 2). In Phase 1, which is expected to last several weeks, businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks are allowed resume activities.

These include most manufacturing and production facilities as well as businesses with employees working in offices or environments that do not require interactions with large groups of people.

However, workers should return to the workplace only if necessary, such as to use specialised equipment, according to guidelines by the Manpower Ministry.

The authorities have said that Singapore may move to Phase 2 before the end of the month if infection rates remain low and stable. Shops and sports and recreation facilities will be allowed to reopen during this stage, while social gatherings of up to five people and dining at eateries will also get the green light.

Mr Chan noted that some workers have complained of being forced by their bosses to return to the workplace despite being able to carry out their duties from home.

The minister said firms that behave selfishly by requesting that employees to return to the workplace unnecessarily may slow the easing of restrictions.

Such companies would be doing a disservice to those which have not yet been able to restart their operations, he said.

Prima general manager Steven Yeo said that the safe management measures have taken some getting used to, though the costs to implement them have not been significant as the food manufacturer already had strict hygiene standards in place.

To prevent workers from different shifts from interacting, the company has staggered shifts by an hour, resulting in shorter working hours.

But this has not affected operations, Mr Yeo said.

Prima, founded as Singapore's first flour mill in 1961, now comprises a group of companies with international operations in areas such as food manufacturing and bakery franchising.

Prima, which operates Singapore's only flour mill in Keppel Road, installed a new packing machine in April to meet a surge in demand for flour from households during the circuit breaker. The mill produces premixes such as wheat flour and sugar for baking cakes, cookies and bread, which it supplies to supermarkets and other retailers.

Sales of household packs in May were 3.5 times the average monthly sales last year, an unprecedented increase, Mr Yeo said.