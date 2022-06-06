Costs may still rise as recovering economy drives up wages, rents

Mr Alex Toh and his wife Lau Yee Ling are feeling the pinch of recent price rises.

Mr Toh, a warehouse assistant, experiences it when he fills his motorcycle tank three times a week. He has to shell out 25 per cent more - from $8 to $10 - as petrol prices exceed $3 regularly, up from about $2.20 just a few months ago.

The couple, who have a daughter named Yu En, have had to pay 10 per cent more in tuition fees over the past few months as well - the 12-year-old is in Primary 6 and receiving tuition for maths, science, English and Chinese.

Mr Toh, 48, said the family, who live in a three-room flat in Taman Jurong, is coping.

But they have had to make adjustments. For instance, they stopped having prawns or fish at the nearby economy rice stall, as the price has gone from $6 to $7 if either is picked for a one-meat, two-vegetable combo. For pork or chicken, the combo now costs between $3.50 and $4, up from $3 previously.

Grab driver Ng Chim Hwa, 69, his wife Dorothy Gan, 61, a personal assistant, and their financial adviser daughter Christine Ng, 24, who live in a four-room flat in Canberra, are also feeling the pain.

The family's food costs have risen from about $1,200 in December last year to about $1,320 in April this year, a 10 per cent increase.

Ms Ng said the expenses would have been higher, as food prices have risen about 10 per cent to 15 per cent over the past year, but she has been keeping to her usual budget of $400 by choosing cheaper options.

The two families find ways to cut down on their expenses, such as buying shampoo in bulk and essential products during sales.

Experts say there is a possibility of a prolonged period of pain even when high-cost triggers such as the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 recede - a recovering economy could drive up wages, distribution costs and rents, and continue to put pressure on inflation.

Finance specialist Aurobindo Ghosh, of the Singapore Management University, said the current supply chain disruptions and higher oil prices, due to the conflict in Ukraine, are putting pressure on inflation.

But these are transitory factors.

"The impact of increased cost due to pass-through costs like higher wages, distribution costs and higher rental is more permanent and cyclical and would be driven by the growth of the economy," said Assistant Professor Ghosh.

Wages in all sectors saw a larger percentage increase last year compared with 2020, said the Ministry of Manpower in a report on May 30.

Retail trade recorded the highest wage increase overall, at 5.5 per cent last year, over 3 percentage points more than in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry have said core inflation is forecast to pick up further in the coming months, before moderating towards the end of the year as some of the external inflationary pressures recede. For this year, core inflation is projected to average 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, they said.

Singapore's core inflation jumped in April to the highest level since February 2012, fuelled by higher inflation for electricity and gas, as well as food and other goods.

The core inflation rate, which excludes accommodation and private transport costs, rose to 3.3 per cent year on year in April, up from 2.9 per cent in March.

The impact on food prices has been extensive, with the authorities warning of a persistent trend.

Stockbroker Foo Sing Kheng, 53, said many hawker stalls he frequents are raising prices by about 10 per cent or more, while some are keeping prices in check but reducing portion sizes.

Associate Professor Ang Swee Hoon of the National University of Singapore Business School said the recent price increases have been the most comprehensive she has seen to date. "The pandemic has affected every fabric of our lives. I do not know of any item that has not seen a price increase," she added.

Consumers will shift more towards buying what they need rather than what they want, as belts are tightened even more, possibly for a prolonged period, Prof Ang said.

About the only thing that has not seen a price hike is mobile and Internet costs.

Prof Ghosh said: "The communication costs did go up over a period of time due to heavy bandwidth usage with most people working from home - costs were also affected by a chip shortage. But as more people go back to the office, things have stabilised so I don't foresee much cost changes in the near future."

But the impact is being felt for most things.

Mr Toh said that since Singapore eased Covid-19 safe management measures from April 26, Grab prices have soared with high demand.

"We used to have the budget for it. But now prices have almost doubled - from our home in Taman Jurong to Tiong Bahru Plaza, the fare increased from $6 to $11 plus. So we take the bus and MRT more."