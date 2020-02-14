Coronavirus: City Harvest to take service online, joins other places of worship in stepping up protective measures

SINGAPORE - Some of Singapore's biggest religious institutions are cancelling or suspending activities, following a string of coronavirus cases linked to three churches to date.

Mega-church City Harvest Church (CHC), which has 16,000 congregants, will not be holding its services at the auditorium at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, and will instead be streaming them online.

In a Facebook post as well as in a letter to its congregants on Thursday (Feb 13), CHC said that till the end of the month, its weekend services will be streamed online via its website or its mobile application.

"In view of the increasing number of cases of Covid-19 this past week, we have decided the best thing for our congregation is to bring service online," said the CHC letter seen by The Straits Times, and referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"This means, we do NOT meet physically at Suntec for service, but stay home and worship online together through the CHC app or our website."

This comes after some places of worship here have been found to be linked to cases of the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday, the Grace Assembly of God church stopped all services and activities for two weeks, after it was reported that two of its employees had contracted the coronavirus.Another five cases were linked to the church on Thursday, making it seven cases there in total.

It is the third church affected by the outbreak. A 71-year-old Singaporean visited Paya Lebar Methodist Church before he was sent to the hospital for the virus, while a couple from Wuhan and three Singaporeans have been linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore in Paya Lebar.

Some religious groups have made the decision to cancel all religious activities.

In a Facebook post on Feb 12, the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Sin Ming said that it has suspended all events, classes and group chanting for the rest of the month.

An advisory from The Singapore Buddhist Federation sent on Feb 5 advised Buddhist temples here to try to reduce or scale down religious gathering, and when necessary cancel such activities.

In a letter on its website published on Feb 8, the National Council of Churches of Singapore said that churches here will continue to provide worship service, but requested that those who are unwell to stay home as they would be denied entry.

Churches here will also be introducing control measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, like carry out temperature screening, ensure they are ventilated and adequately equipped with handwashing facilities, as well as increasing the frequency of their cleaning.

"As Christians who are called to be responsible members of our society, we should implement these measures strictly and submit ourselves willingly to the inconveniences they inevitably bring," said the NCCS.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

Related Story Interactive: Places impacted by the coronavirus so far

Similarly, a spokesman for the Hindu Endowments Board told ST that Hindu templeshave also installed preventive measures to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection.

Besides increasing the frequency of cleaning common areas and daily temperature checks for staff and visitors, these temples also provide face masks and sanitisers which are readily available to anyone who many need them, added the spokesman.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said last week that mosques can continue with their religious programmes with confidence, as they have stepped up safety measures.

Muis also encouraged worshippers to bring their own personal prayer items, like prayer mats and beads.

Earlier this month, the mufti Ustaz Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, 49, urged Muslims here to do their best to continue life as per normal, while remaining socially responsible about their health and hygiene.

Dr Fatris, who is Singapore's highest Islamic authority, said in Malay: "Let us enhance our civic responsibility and our care towards ourselves and towards the people around us. Avoid being in crowds unnecessarily, especially when we are unwell."