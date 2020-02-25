Coronavirus: Work pass holders who recently travelled to affected areas in South Korea need approval to enter S'pore

SINGAPORE - All work pass holders who travelled to South Korea's Daegu city and Cheongdo county in the last 14 days will need to get approval before entering Singapore, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases have spiked in these areas.

This will take effect from Wednesday (Feb 26) at 11.59pm, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The required approval applies to existing work pass holders, regardless of nationality, with recent travel history to the affected parts of South Korea and are currently out of Singapore, as well as workers who got in-principle approval but have yet to enter Singapore.