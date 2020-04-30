Coronavirus: ST produces compilation of songs as part of fund-raising campaign

SINGAPORE - All over the island and even across the seas, Singaporeans have turned to song and music to help keep spirits high while staying safe at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

One example is The Straits Times' collaboration with local music veteran Clement Chow to produce a riff of the well-loved National Day Song, Count On Me, Singapore, as Stay At Home, Singapore.

Others include a humorous version of One People, One Nation, which became 10 People, 1 Metre, by popular local blogger mrbrown; ST multimedia journalist Yeo Sam Jo and his father Danny Yeo's rendition of Stand By Me as Stand By You; and a remix of local singer-songwriter Tanya Chua's Dark Cloud, with lyrics remade to suit the times.

Last Saturday (April 25) at 7.55pm, thousands of residents joined an islandwide singalong of Dick Lee's Home as a way to show their appreciation of front-line and migrant workers.

On Thursday, ST unveiled its compilation of all these efforts to showcase the acts of solidarity in the fight against Covid-19.

The video of Stay At Home, Singapore, which is part of fund-raising campaign led by the collaboration between ST and Chow, has resonated with many Singaporeans who have donated generously.

Three versions of the Stay At Home, Singapore video have been released so far.

The latest version, which was interspersed with clips from front-liners and Covid-19 survivors encouraging everyone to play their part during this time, was released last Friday and was well-received by the public.

More than 60 per cent of the fund-raising target of $250,000 has been reached since the campaign was launched on April 11.

Over 670 donors have contributed more than $150,000 to the campaign. The money will be channelled to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

The beneficiaries of these funds have been affected by the outbreak, as many of their parents have faced pay cuts or job loss.

Those keen to donate can do so here.

All donations will be eligible for 2.5 times tax deduction.