Coronavirus: ST Engineering donates $1 million to give seniors and low-income households digital access

SINGAPORE - Technology and manufacturing firm ST Engineering has donated $1 million towards efforts to help bridge the digital divide for low-income households and seniors in Singapore.

This sum, which goes towards the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) Digital Access Programme, makes ST Engineering the single largest donor to the cause so far.

Raised through the collective efforts of ST Engineering, its employees and the Community Chest, the money will go towards ensuring low-income households and individuals have access to digital and connectivity tools.

The Covid-19 pandemic has redefined how we live, learn, work and play which makes going digital a more salient and relevant issue than before, said ST Engineering's president and chief executive Vincent Chong.

Over 1,000 donors contributed over $273,000 in the month of May via ST Engineering's fund-raising campaign on Giving.sg, which was created in collaboration with the Community Chest (ComChest).

ST Engineering matched those donations dollar-for-dollar and topped up the difference to bring the sum to $1 million.

The funds raised will give about 4,500 individuals digital access over the next 12 months, by providing them with subsidised computers and broadband services through IMDA's initiatives NEU PC Plus, Home Access and the Mobile Access for Seniors.

ComChest is facilitating community donations to the IMDA Digital Access Programme.

"We are deeply grateful for ST Engineering's support in enabling households in need to be digitally connected," said ComChest chairman Phillip Tan.

"Their efforts in uniting staff to give has been exemplary and their invaluable support will help to close the digital divide for low-income families during this Covid-19 situation."