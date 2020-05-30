Coronavirus: Some SBS City Direct and Express bus services to resume from June 2

SINGAPORE - With the circuit breaker to limit the spread of the coronavirus ending on June 1, several City Direct and Express bus services will resume from June 2.

Public transport operator SBS said on Saturday (May 30) that 18 of its bus services - 12 Express and six City Direct bus services - will be reinstated, after they were suspended in April.

These services are Express services 10e, 14e, 30e, 74e, 151e, 174e, 196e, 502/502A, 506, 513, 850E and 851e while the City Direct services are 654, 655, 660, 667, 671 and 672.

Some bus services will, however, continue to be suspended beyond June 2 until further notice. The affected services are two Chinatown Direct services (CT8 and CT18) and six Night Rider services (1N, 2N, 3N, 4N, 5N and 6N) as well as service 401.

Another bus service will be withdrawn. Service 128, which plies between Ang Mo Kio Street 63 and Shenton Way, will be withdrawn from June 2. Affected commuters may take bus service 162 or the MRT.

