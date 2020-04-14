Coronavirus: Singapore-produced reusable face shields for frontliners amid global shortage of PPE

SINGAPORE - In light of the global shortage of surgical masks and personal protective equipment, local defence technology body Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) has created a new face shield for personnel on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Called FaceProtect+, the face shield is adjustable and reusable and protects users and the people they interact with against accidental fluid splashes and droplets, the agency said in a press release on Tuesday (April 14).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said: "The face shields were developed...in double quick time to address the potential shortage of masks, where priority should rightly go to healthcare workers."

He highlighted that "we are not dependent on any country to get them" as they are produced locally, adding that DSTA has already started working on an improved model based on feedback.

The agency is working with Racer Technology, a medical device manufacturer, to produce the face shields here, and is currently supplying them to various public agencies, including the Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces, the Ministry of Manpower and the Land Transport Authority.

"The FaceProtect+ has an adjustable frame that caters to different face sizes, including bespectacled wearers, making it more ergonomic to use," DSTA said in the press release.

The FaceProtect+ has a wider, longer and thicker visor as compared to commercial off-the-shelf versions, which increases coverage of the user's face and makes it more resilient for use outdoors where winds may be strong.

It can be washed with soap and water after each use and subsequently reused. The visors can be replaced in case there is wear and tear.

The face shield was created by DSTA engineers to address the supply shortage.

Mr Shawn Chew, Senior Engineer from the National Security Programme Centre in DSTA, said: "With the heightened demand for PPE, our engineers started to design and prototype a cost-effective, lightweight and reusable face shield that offers an extra layer of protection for our frontline workers."