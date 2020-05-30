Coronavirus: Selected ICA counter services to resume by appointment only

SINGAPORE - From June 2, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will resume selected services by appointment only, in line with the gradual resumption of the Public Service Division's delivery of services at physical touchpoints.

The ICA said on Saturday (May 30) that counter services will be available only for services which cannot be rendered online, such as collection of passport and IC, and the completion of formalities for long-term immigration facilities.

An appointment date and time have to be obtained and no walk-ins will be accepted.

To obtain an appointment slot, individuals must have submitted an earlier application, where the application process requires them to come down to the ICA building.

An appointment can be made on ICA's e-Appointment service on the ICA website or via the eAPPT@ICA mobile application.

For services that are unavailable on the e-Appointment service, individuals can book an appointment slot by obtaining an ICA permission letter, or e-mail for entry into the ICA building via an electronic form.

Individuals who had appointments scheduled during the circuit breaker period but were unable to visit the ICA building due to restricted counter services, can reschedule their appointments through the e-Appointment service.

The ICA also advised applicants to avoid rushing to the ICA building in the immediate post-circuit breaker period for their convenience and safety.

As such, the deadline for collection of all uncollected passports and ICs has been extended to Sept 30.

In addition, Singapore Citizenship, Permanent Residence and Long-Term Visit Pass applicants who were unable to complete their formalities during the circuit breaker period have had the validity of their in-principle approval extended until June 30.

A one-off delivery of ICs and passports will be arranged for residents who have applied for an IC under mandatory or optional IC re-registeration, as well as those who applied for a passport to replace an expiring passport after receiving ICA's notification letter between Jan 1 and May 31, but have not collected their IC or passport in the light of the circuit breaker restrictions in place.

All affected applicants will be contacted by the ICA from mid-June to end-July with the details of the service.

Those who have yet to hear from the ICA but need to collect their documents urgently, may do so by making an appointment via ICA's e-Appointment service.